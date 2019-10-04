Salwa Eid Naser's astonishing world 400m performance has blown apart the possibilities over one lap

Salwa Eid-Naser cannot quite believe the time she ran as the Bahraini stormed to gold in the women's 400m in a time of 48.14 seconds in Doha - AFP

It has long stood among the most daunting records in the book. When Marita Koch stopped the clock in the women’s 400 metres at 47.60 sec, at a World Cup event in Canberra 34 years ago, all but one of her opponents had vanished from the TV picture. Jarmila Kratochvilova, the previous world record-holder from Czechoslovakia, was almost 3½ seconds back down the track. That Koch produced such a time from an inside lane, and with less-than-textbook form, merely magnified the incredulity.

Koch’s feat coincided with an era of rampant doping in her native East Germany, and her name later appeared in a letter in the Stasi files, protesting about a team-mate receiving a higher dose of Oral-Turinabol, the regime’s go-to drug. But she never failed a drug test during her career and has insisted that she has a clear conscience.

Ever since that day, Koch’s time has been a taunting throwback for her successors, a target that they can marvel at but not even dream of emulating. That is, until 21-year-old Salwa Eid Naser, born in Nigeria but now a naturalised Bahraini, streaked to a stunning 48.14 sec here in Doha and blew the possibilities over one lap apart. The result, representing an improvement of almost a second on her personal best, was the most astonishing moment of these championships.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the pre-race favourite from the Bahamas, looked as if she could scarcely comprehend what had happened. She had just taken more than half a second off her own Caribbean record of 48.97 sec, only to see the performance yield only a silver medal. Such was the effort she had expended, she was still being physically sick half an hour afterwards. “To do a time like that and not win is incredible,” she reflected. “She ran a crazy race.”

Naser set off like a woman possessed, tearing through the second 100 in just 11.1 sec. While she had put together an impressive season, none of her displays indicated that she was capable of this. While Miller-Uibo closed her down over the final strides, she had done the damage with her extraordinary early pace.

“I still can’t believe the time,” Naser said. “When I saw it, I went completely crazy. I was training so hard but I never expected to run this fast.”

'Catch me if you can' was the message Salwa Eid Naser sent out to the rest of the runners as she stormed out of the blocks to gold and a remarkable time Credit: AP

The time was doubly extraordinary given that this had been Naser’s fifth race in five days, after helping Bahrain to a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay. She was asked whether, given the operation of Eastern European doping systems in the mid-Eighties, she considered her time the fastest legal mark in history. Kratochvilova, who ran 47.99sec in 1983, has been the subject of allegations associating her with Czechoslovakia’s secret and systematic doping programme, referred to by the euphemism of “Specialised Care”. She has firmly denied the accusations, ascribing her heavily muscled physique to weight training, vitamins, and the demands of farm life.

“You tell me,” Naser said, as to whether she felt she was now legitimately the quickest of all time. “Running with these amazing ladies, I don’t think I would have done it alone. Against Shaunae especially, I always run for the best because she is a strong athlete. They pushed me to get this time.”

Born near Lagos as Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu, to a Nigerian mother and Bahraini father, she changed her name upon moving to the Gulf state. She is appearing in Doha even though Bahrain is engaged in an economic blockade of host nation Qatar.

Marita Koch (second on the left) is the 400m world record holder despite many question marks over whether she had doped or not - the East German never failed a drugs test Credit: Getty Images

Michael Johnson, the Olympic champion and former world record-holder over 400m, was one left stunned by Naser’s speed. He explained how any runner over one lap usually needs to back off the pace at some stage to save up for the finish. Naser, however, sustained her effort from the gun, recording 100m splits of 12.1, 11.1, 11.9, before fading in the dying stages in 13.1.

“I wasn’t really looking to see if someone was beside me,” Naser said. “I was pushing so hard to the finish, it was only on replay that I saw Shaunae. Once I used to chase her, now I was being chased. It’s amazing. Back in Bahrain, children will now look up to me.”