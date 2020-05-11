Will Salvon Ahmed, JaMycal Hasty make 49ers roster as final running back?

Salvon Ahmed never lived up to his potential at Washington. JaMycal Hasty was misused at Baylor.

Both running backs will take the next step in their football journey with the 49ers, who signed them as undrafted free agents. With Matt Breida shipped out of town and Jerick McKinnon still working to get healthy, there should be a spot on the roster for one of these two backs if they can overtake Jeff Wilson Jr.

But which one has the better chance to stick by the Bay?

Let's take a look.

Ahmed, 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, never was able to become the explosive, game-breaking playmaker many expected him to be at Washington. He was productive, yes, but the lofty heights that were set for him weren't met. He struggled with his vision and decisiveness while in Seattle. Although, running behind a flaming dumpster of an offensive line surely didn't help his chances.

Ahmed showed flashes of his potential while at Washington, but it was never sustained. One minute, he was taking a screen pass 55 yards to the house and the next he would be stopped behind the line after misreading the hole.

It's always interesting to research the late-round guys on the Combine invite list. Washington RB Salvon Ahmed is one that I've found intriguing. pic.twitter.com/T8jHVPssfW — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 22, 2020

He's got quick feet and can make a big play out of nothing.

WA RB Salvon Ahmed is a slasher with nice quickness. Here he finds a hole and then turns on the jets once avoiding a defender in the hole. While not a big back, he gives good effort to achieve every yard he can. A good receiver and kick returner, as well. #SnapScout pic.twitter.com/L6u1A043Zm — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) January 8, 2020

Ahmed needs to improve his vision and decisiveness to make it in the NFL. While he has the redirection capability and burst to create big plays, it will be an uphill climb for him to make the roster.

What about Hasty?

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Baylor Bear should have a leg up in the competition against Ahmed and could very well beat out Wilson during training camp.

Hasty is an elite athlete who profiles as a third-down back in the NFL. He can uncover out of the backfield and make plays in the passing game, but also is willing to do what is asked of him to protect the quarterback. He posted 90th percentile numbers in the 10-yard split, 20-yard shuffle and vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He's tough as nails and has the kind of explosive athleticism that could fit well in the 49ers' zone-rushing attack. He has sudden cuts and the patience to wait out creases. He has the ability to be an electric change-of-a-pace back in the NFL and his skill set should make him an ideal addition to the 49ers' backfield.

Great one-snap eval on @BUFootball RB JaMycal Hasty. Very good lateral burst to create but more importantly checkout the hustle after the fumble. The effort tells you WHO he is. @MycHasty is being sept on in a loaded RB class. About to crush the Combine.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/l9SjovuiWe — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 23, 2020

It's easy to see Hasty sticking with the 49ers as a Breida replacement.

Both Ahmed and Hasty face an uphill climb to make their NFL dreams come true.

But the 49ers could find a spot for one of them on the 2020 roster if they show they have NFL value in training camp.

