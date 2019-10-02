Salvon Ahmed on his evolving 'patience' as a running back, explosive performance against USC

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth interview Washington running back Salvon Ahmed, who tallied a career-high 153-yard performance against USC in Week 5 that included an 89-yard touchdown run to fuel the Huskies' first home win against the Trojans in a decade. Ahmed breaks down the growth of his "patience" as a running back, his rap game, and his perspective on Washington quarterback Jacob Eason.

