The Dolphins agreed to terms with running back Salvon Ahmed on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Ahmed was scheduled to become a restricted free agent with the lowest tender at $2.8 million.

The Dolphins had no running backs under contract before Friday, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week.

Ahmed, 24, played only 35 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams in 12 games last season. He had 12 touches for 64 yards and one touchdown.

In three seasons with Miami, he has 165 touches for 718 yards and four touchdowns.

Salvon Ahmed agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk