Salvation Army purchases spaces in downtown Pottsville

Aug. 6—POTTSVILLE — The Salvation Army has bought the building in the city's downtown that has housed its thrift store for decades and was the home of a gymnastics center.

Spokesman Tim Raines said the organization purchased the property after learning of the landlord's intention to sell it.

According to public records, Patricia and Charles Schultz sold the building, with a combined address of 206-208-210 N. Centre St., to the Salvation Army for $299,999 in April. It was built in 1920.

The thrift store has operated at the location since the early 1970s, Raines said, and the organization bought the building with the intention to continue operating the store. He said there was another tenant in the building at the time of the sale who requested to break its lease, to which they agreed.

The Pottsville Gymnastics center operated in at 206 N. Centre St. from 1992 until it ceased operations in May.

Its owner, Barbara Kost-Lonergan, cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the closure. She and her twin sister, Sandy Kost-Sterner, founded Pottsville Gymnastics in 1986, originally operating at the site of the old state liquor store in the 200 block of North Centre Street.

The Salvation Army is exploring options on what to do with the space next to the thrift store, Raines said, but it won't be used for rentals. The store is run by the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center.

"Our interest in the property was always about our commitment to the Pottsville community, not in becoming a landlord," he said.

Raines said the organization is "grateful for the community's continued support and patronage as together we work to restore broken lives in Northeastern Pennsylvania."

