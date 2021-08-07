Salvation Army opens new office in Greenville

Aug. 7—The Salvation Army Service Center has now officially reopened its office in Greenville.

Bernard Tolan, Director for The Salvation Army of Greenville, did the honors during a ceremonial ribbon cutting and reception Thursday afternoon outside of 4912 Lee Street, the same building which includes the Senior Center Resources of Public Transit and the United Way of Hunt County.

Tolan told the crowd of people who attended the event how excited he was for the official announcement.

"I'm excited about the Salvation Army moving forward," Tolan said, as he reached out to those in the audience, many of whom represented additional service agencies such as Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, Women In Need, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Hunt County and more.

"I know that what you do impacts the community, it impacts the Salvation Army," Tolan said, adding that the new office would be able to make the Salvation Army and the resources visible to the public.

"We'll be able to do more for the senior population," Tolan said.

Two years ago, the agency closed its previous facility at 4601 King Street in Greenville, but has been operating in a limited capacity from the office.

The Salvation Army will continue serving Hunt County with financial assistance including rent and utilities, groceries, back-to-school supplies, toy assistance through the Angel Tree program, and more.

Tolan said the Salvation Army would also be collaborating with the Hope For You organization at 515 County Road 1118 in Greenville, to provide a food pantry and asked everyone on hand Thursday to consider volunteering to assist the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

"I'm going to be needing you all at Christmastime," he said.

Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmytexas.org. Donations are also being accepted for non-perishable food items, hygiene items, pet food, baby diapers, and wet wipes.

Additional information about The Salvation Army in Greenville (Hunt County) is available by calling Tolan at 903-455-1875, or visiting the office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.