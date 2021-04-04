Salvador Perez's two-run home run
Salvador Perez hits a two-run home run in the 6th and makes the score 6-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning
Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”
Terence Davis (Sacramento Kings) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/03/2021
Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.
NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move up to provisional fourth place in the Premier League after relegation-threatened Newcastle United held them to a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser from substitute Joe Willock at St James' Park on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs in fifth with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but West Ham United can go above both of their London rivals into the Champions League spots if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday. It also marked the sixth time Spurs have failed to win a league game this season when they were leading at halftime.
Mason Plumlee (Detroit Pistons) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 04/03/2021
The Bears outscored Houston by 25 in the first half to make the second half a formality.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021
In Todd McShay's latest two-round mock draft, the Bears target a pair of Florida teammates in WR Kadarius Toney and QB Kyle Trask.
Is LeBron James recruiting Stephen Curry to the Lakers?
Mock draft watch: CBS projects all 7 rounds for the Lions
UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.
The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.
Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.
Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.
“I love Tom Brady, and he’s great. But he’s moved on."
After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."
The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday. Juve's United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.
Former Oakland basketball player and assistant (and ex-MSU assistant) Drew Valentine will be promoted at Loyola Chicago, according to reports.
Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.
Commissioner Rob Manfred pulled this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta following a bevy of voter suppression laws. The Braves, in response, whiffed.