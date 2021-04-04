Salvador Perez's two-run home run

Reuters

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move up to provisional fourth place in the Premier League after relegation-threatened Newcastle United held them to a 2-2 draw with a late equaliser from substitute Joe Willock at St James' Park on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs in fifth with 49 points, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but West Ham United can go above both of their London rivals into the Champions League spots if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday. It also marked the sixth time Spurs have failed to win a league game this season when they were leading at halftime.