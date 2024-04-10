Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals keep win streak alive in walk-off fashion

The Kansas City Royals have a flair for the dramatic.

And a recently developed habit of winning, too.

On Tuesday, the Royals pulled out another comeback victory, this time against the Houston Astros. KC overcame a three-run deficit to win its fifth consecutive game.

Royals captain Salvador Perez drove home the game-winning run in a 4-3 walk-off victory. The Royals improved to 7-4. Reliever James McArthur picked up his first win of the 2024 campaign.

McArthur worked two scoreless innings down the stretch. He escaped extra-inning trouble by stranding two runners in the 10th inning. He got a crucial defensive play from Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., who held a designated runner at third base.

Later, McArthur struck out Jake Meyers to end the threat. It set the stage for Perez’s walk-off single.

Royals rally in 5th inning

The Royals were silenced early in the game. Astros starter Cristian Javier didn’t face much trouble his first time through the lineup. The Royals produced just two hits and trailed 3-0 prior to the fifth inning.

However, a leadoff walk switched the momentum.

Adam Frazier got aboard to start the fifth. Next, Hunter Renfroe singled to set up a prime scoring opportunity.

The Royals would manufacture a run in the following sequence: Kyle Isbel laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners. Maikel Garcia drove in Fraizer with a sacrifice fly.

5th inning three-spot ties it up! pic.twitter.com/rljqCJX4at — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 10, 2024

Witt hit an RBI triple to further reduce the deficit. Moments later, Vinnie Pasquantino tied the game by reaching on a throwing error.

The Royals scored their first runs against Javier. In the process, they also snapped his 15-inning scoreless streak to begin the 2024 season.

Cole Ragans turns in uneven performance

The Astros peppered Ragans all night. Ragans allowed 10 hits and dealt with baserunners throughout his five innings of work.

In the first inning, Ragans surrendered three consecutive singles. Astros star Jose Altuve got aboard with a leadoff single. Yordan Alvarez, who finished 4-for-4 on the night, and Kyle Tucker followed suit.

Ragans worked out of the early jam and allowed one run in the frame.

However, Alvarez did most of the damage on the night. Alvarez recorded an RBI single in the second inning. Later, he added an RBI double in the fourth.

Ragans allowed three runs and struck out five batters, but he earned a no-decision. Eight of the 10 hits allowed were recorded as singles. He induced 51 swings and 16 whiffs (31%) on the night, per Baseball Savant.

Next on the KC Royals schedule

The Royals continue their three-game series against the Astros.

Seth Lugo draws the start on Wednesday against Hunter Brown. First pitch set for 6:40 p.m. Central at Kauffman Stadium.