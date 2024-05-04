Salvador Perez hits 3-run as Royals beat Rangers Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer, Brady Singer pitched six dominant innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night.

Perez hit his eighth home run of the season in Kansas City’s six-run seventh inning to break open what was a pitcher’s duel. Kyle Isbel, Vinnie Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. had RBI singles before Perez gave the Royals a 7-1 lead.

“That was amazing, I hadn’t seen it that special since 2021 when I hit 48 home runs and I appreciate the fans in Kansas City,” Perez said. “We’re winning right now and hopefully it stays that way. I think they feel the same energy we have in the dugout.”

Prior to that, Michael Lorenzen had his best start of the season for Texas, giving up three hits and one run — on a homer by Hunter Renfroe — in six innings. He walked two and struck out three while throwing 86 pitches.

“They’re an athletic team and they’re going to swing,” Lorenzen said. “You just have to trust your defense and believe they’re going to do a good job behind you.

Cole Winn (0-1) then gave up four runs in one-third of an inning and Jose Urena gave up two more before closing out the inning.

“I think you can attribute Cole being a little off,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “His command and everything was a little bit off tonight.”

The Royals have won three straight and seven of their last 10. The Rangers had won three of their previous four.

Singer allowed just one run and four hits while striking out eight with no walks. He hasn’t given up more than one run in five of his seven starts this season.

“I was happy to get out of the sixth there honestly,” Singer said. “I didn’t want to walk anybody after the last couple outings and I just went out there and attacked the strike zone.”

The lone blemish against Singer came on an RBI single by Corey Seager that drove in Marcus Semien in the third inning.

John Schreiber (3-0) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, striking out Semien to keep the score at 1-1 before the Royals’ big inning in the bottom half.

“We had no room for error and Schreiber has been excellent,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “To get where we were in that game, we don’t get there without Schreiber.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Rangers placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL (right groin strain) and recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

Texas RHP Dane Dunning (3-2, 4.13 ERA) goes against Royals RHP Michael Wacha (1-3, 4.24) on Saturday.

