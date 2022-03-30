A salute to Tuscola's Air Force Junior ROTC

Mar. 29—Tuscola JROTC students made their annual presentation to the Waynesville town board of aldermen last week.

The well-prepared students took turns at the podium giving speeches on the values of being in the Air Force Junior ROTC at Tuscola, as well sharing a summary of the group's activities, goals and accomplishments this school year — from bringing home wins at drill team competitions to presenting the Colors at a Charlotte Hornets NBA game.

"It truly means a lot that we are supported by our town," Tuscola student Major Gabriella Marquez told the town board.

Here's a look at what the students shared.

Cadet Major Gabriella Marquez

"We have been serving our community for 50 years and going. Our mission is to build better citizens for tomorrow. We are inspired by two of the best instructors, Major David Clontz who served primarily as an air traffic controller, and Senior Master Sergeant Steven Robertson, who served in the security forces.

We focus on many things such as our unit goals and our wellness program, which is the physical fitness portion of our curriculum. We also serve our community by participating in various community service activities throughout the year. We also take part in curriculum-in-action field trips where we'll go to a local museum or go flying with the young eagles where cadets get a chance to fly the plane."

Cadet Sgt. Mark Mulholland

"Each year we all come together and make goals for the year. This year we came up with goals for cadet impact, school impact, and also community impact.

Our cadet impact goals focus on academic excellence with our cadets. Our school impact goal focuses on retaining and recruiting cadets and participation throughout the school. Our community impact goals focus on the community, with a minimum of 16 hours of community service per cadet. We work hard throughout the year to make these goals happen.

Here at NC-075 we do many things to stay active and healthy. Every Tuesday, we do various physical activities and games as a team. At the start and the end of the semester, we do a physical fitness test to see how much we can improve by the end of the year.

We also have marched 14 miles in honor of the veterans of the bataan death march. We also compete in physical fitness competitions against other schools in the region. In October, our program fielded three teams of four, with one winning first and another earning third. In April, NC-075 will be heading to Tennessee for another competition, expecting to be greeted with great success."

Cadet Captain Jonathan Walworth

"NC-075 operates several active co-curricular teams. The largest is our competition-winning Drill Team. We competed in the Daniel Boone regional drill competition and were awarded the third place trophies in the Armed and Unarmed Element sequences in both events against 22 schools.

We also were awarded with the "Best in Service" trophy for being the best Air Force Unit of the five that attended and competed at the competition.

We have also competed in many fitness team or "raider" competitions, our most recent competition was at Erwin High School, we brought home a first and third place trophy along with most athletic male and female awards.

The subsidiaries of the Drill Team are as follows: The Color Guard, the Saber team and the Honor Guard. Each of these are our elite ceremonial and presentation teams. Our Color Guard has presented the colors at innumerable football games, competitions and local ceremonies.

There is also the "Kitty Hawk Air Society," which is a team of academically elite cadets who are specialized in teaching school subjects to both cadets and students for the purpose of bringing the opportunity of academic excellence to every cadet and student we can."

Cadet Senior Airman Chris Santiago

"A number of us cadets are involved in many after school activities which they enjoy participating in. JROTC cadets participate in band, soccer, track and much more. Many of us also partake in jobs and still manage to get things done inside and outside the cores.

We enhance all aspects of the school's co-curricular activities, ranging from sports to honor societies."

Cadet Major Matthew White

"Our corps goes on field trips, including our most recent trip to the Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Department where we went rappelling. At one of our more significant and amazing events, we presented the Colors at the Charlotte Hornets NBA game.

This school year, we are back on track after COVID and helping our community a lot more like we once did. The average number of community service hours per cadet from this year is 19. This means that we absolutely destroyed our goal of 16 community service hours per cadet.

Our volunteer service includes adopt-a-highway cleanup events, Wreaths Across America, setting up memorial flags and crosses, canned food drives, Salvation Army bell ringing, managing parking at the county fair, Haywood County Chamber of Commerce Apple Festival and others.

In spite of COVID interruptions, this graduating class has contributed over 6,000 hours of community service."