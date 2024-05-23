Salukis surprise Sycamores in miserable day for ISU baseball

Mother Nature threw Indiana State’s baseball team a curveball it could have done without on Wednesday at the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament.

Then sixth-seeded Southern Illinois applied a haymaker.

In the top of the second inning, lightning in the vicinity of Evansville’s German American Bank Field caused a delay that lasted 1 hour, 45 minutes.

That burned ISU starting pitcher Jared Spencer after just 12/3 innings of work and the top-seeded Sycamores had to make their way through the rest of the game with bullpen pieces they were likely wanting to save for the rest of the tournament.

There were problems at the plate too. ISU had 16 base hits, but a whopping 17 Sycamores were stranded.

The Sycamores could not survive it … Southern Illinois exploded for five runs in the 11th inning as the nationally-ranked Sycamores were tripped up in their first postseason contest in a 10-9 loss.

It was a long ride to get to a miserable finish for ISU, who lost for just the second time in the month of May.

“It played out as poorly as it could play,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said. “In terms of having to use the arms and the way everything went, it was about as frustrating as it could be for us today.

It was tied 2-2 when the Sycamores took the lead in the third against SIU reliever Nick Combs.

After Mike Sears led off with a double, Grant Magill drove home him with a single to center. SIU, however, managed to limit the damage as a well-timed pitching change to ace reliever Easton Dermody helped hold ISU in-check.

For a time, it didn’t matter, as Cam Edmonson retired seven straight Salukis, but it came apart in the fifth.

Four straight base hits off of Edmonson – including RBI singles by Mathieu Vallee and Jake Allgeyer – tipped the balance to SIU. ISU had to go to Jacob Pruitt to get out of trouble as SIU took a 4-3 lead.

Dermody showed vulnerability in the sixth when he loaded the bases with no outs, but ISU’s reward was minimal. Sandwiched around a game-tying sacrifice fly by Hernandez was a Dominic Listi strikeout and a tap-out by Parker Stinson.

ISU finally broke through in the eighth. Listi laced a one-out double down the left field line. SIU then gave ISU a gift as a throwing error by third baseman Hesston Gray put Listi at third base.

After SIU issued an intentional walk to load the bases, Sears hit a sky-high out to left. It was medium deep, and SIU left fielder Nathan Bandy made a good throw to the plate, but Listi’s head-first slide beat the throw as ISU led 5-4.

The lead lasted one pitch into the ninth. With Pruitt still on the mound trying to extend to the finish after 3 1/3 innings pitched, SIU’s Steven Loden hit a solo home run to left field to tie it again.

“There were two reasons [Pruitt was left in]. One, we wanted some velocity for Loden. We were going to move right after that a-b. Unfortunately, he got it up in the air to left. Not sure how we got it out. The ball wasn’t carrying late in the game,” Hannahs said.

“We liked Pruitt’s velocity, but you saw the difference when Simon [Gregersen] came in. They beat Simon around pretty good when we went there a month ago, so there was some reluctance there to jump right in there,” said Hannahs, who also noted that if Pruitt could made it? Gregersen could have been stretched out later in the tournament.

ISU had a golden opportunity in the ninth after Joe Kido led off with a double, but the Sycamores couldn’t cash in. It seemed all was against them with two outs when Hernandez hit a ball off the end of his bat that initially rolled foul, but spun back into play for the final out of the frame.

SIU made ISU pay in the 11th. Against a tiring Gregersen, Vallee led off with a single and advanced to second via a wild pitch. Allgeyer then delivered a single to left to put the Salukis in front 6-5. Gregersen later walked Jordan Bach with the bases loaded to add another run.

ISU made it very interesting in the bottom of the 11th. Diaz knocked in a run and another run was scored via an error on the same play.

With two out and two on, Parker Stinson hit a long fly ball to left-center that came within a couple feet of leaving the yard. His double scored two to make it 10-9.

ISU’s rally fell short as Sears struck out to end the inning.

ISU will play on Thursday at 5 p.m. EDT against the loser of the Murray State-Illinois-Chicago game in an elimination game. ISU’s game went so long that it pushed that game, originally scheduled to be Wednesday’s nightcap, to 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday afternoon.

The stakes are high as ISU’s seemingly safe position to host a NCAA regional round would be put into serious jeopardy with an 0-2 performance in the MVC Tournament.

Hannahs said ISU’s starting pitcher is to be determined.

“We haven’t been great on the mound for the last month with our starting pitching. We certainly can’t afford to grab a guy in the first four innings tomorrow,” Hannahs said.