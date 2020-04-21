Salukis' Chinn could be first FCS draft pick

(Stats Perform) - As if Jeremy Chinn's collegiate career left any questions, the former Southern Illinois strong safety had answers during the postseason buildup to the NFL Draft.

Chinn excelled at both the Reese's Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, strengthening him as a potential top-50 selection. The draft begins Thursday night and runs for three days.

Chinn considers himself to be a late bloomer, having grown at SIU into a tantalizing 6-foot-3, 221 pounds. He was the tallest safety at the Combine, where he impressed with a 41-inch vertical leap and 4.45-second speed in the 40-yard dash. His athleticism, closing speed and physical style also were on display against FBS players throughout Senior Bowl week.

"I think the biggest thing (is, NFL personnel) were really impressed that I was able to cover wide receivers. That's from a cornerback background," Chinn said. "Just being able to show my versatility from corner to safety and being able to play down, closer to the line of scrimmage."

Chinn disrupts offenses like his uncle, Steve Atwater, the great Denver Broncos safety who is a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. In a career that saw Chinn earn first-team All-America honors as a senior, he totaled 243 career tackles along with 13 interceptions (fifth-best in school history), 18 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

His reads must quicken to the faster pace at the next level, but Chinn can be used as a big nickel or cover linebacker in addition to safety.

Wrote The Draft Network: "Extremely heady prospect as a run defender and when in coverage. Operating in a predominant two-high safety defense, he's outstanding with allowing the quarterback's eyes to take him to the ball. Many of his interceptions have been a result of anticipating where the ball is intended based on the head and direction of the thrower's vision. Possesses a quick trigger as a run defender and is quick to run downhill and fill holes."