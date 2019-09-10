Salty Saints fans show up to home opener wearing referee jerseys

New Orleans Saints fans aren’t ready to let this one go.

And, honestly, who expected them to?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Monday’s home opener in the Superdome against the Houston Texans saw a slew of Saints fans show up wearing referee uniforms in a clear shot at the officiating controversy that cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl last season.

That’s a lot of zebra stripes

No amount of trolling is going to get the Saints into last season's Super Bowl. (Getty)

Saints fans are ready with their refs gear on LMAOOOO! Man.... pic.twitter.com/dFOPx7UX4r — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 9, 2019

#Saints fans are the right amount of petty imo. pic.twitter.com/cN6ZDEcwKx — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) September 9, 2019

The latest fashion accessory at Saints games. Check out the earrings. There are tons of fans with striped jerseys. pic.twitter.com/gQp5YQ5E1m — Sheldon Mickles (@MicklesAdvocate) September 9, 2019

hey you think the Saints forgot about that game vs the Rams? pic.twitter.com/g8WOwPlbDh — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 9, 2019

Story continues

Lost count somewhere past 200 ... but there are undoubtedly thousands of folks here wearing ref shirts.



Saints fans have Reffed Up the Superdome pic.twitter.com/DDy2dJbqyO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 9, 2019

What’s the point?

No amount of trolling in New Orleans will get the Saints into last season’s Super Bowl.

Nor will it do anything to garner sympathy from the general NFL fanbase sick of Saints fans whining.

But the missed pass interference call in last year’s NFC championship was one of the most egregious and consequential in the history of the game.

Can you really blame Saints fans for carrying over their emotion into the season opener?

More from Yahoo Sports: