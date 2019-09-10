Salty Saints fans show up to home opener wearing referee jerseys

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

New Orleans Saints fans aren’t ready to let this one go.

And, honestly, who expected them to?

Monday’s home opener in the Superdome against the Houston Texans saw a slew of Saints fans show up wearing referee uniforms in a clear shot at the officiating controversy that cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl last season.

That’s a lot of zebra stripes

No amount of trolling is going to get the Saints into last season's Super Bowl. (Getty)
No amount of trolling is going to get the Saints into last season's Super Bowl. (Getty)

What’s the point?

No amount of trolling in New Orleans will get the Saints into last season’s Super Bowl.

Nor will it do anything to garner sympathy from the general NFL fanbase sick of Saints fans whining.

But the missed pass interference call in last year’s NFC championship was one of the most egregious and consequential in the history of the game.

Can you really blame Saints fans for carrying over their emotion into the season opener?

