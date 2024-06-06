Saltillo strives for growth in summer league

SALTILLO — In summer league action on Wednesday morning, Saltillo struggled to show effort.

The Tigers fell to Biggersville, the defending champions of Class 1A, 54-44. They were scheduled to face Wheeler later in the day as part of a series of games.

“Today we looked like we didn’t want to be here,” Saltillo coach Mitch Howell said. “You can’t play this game 50/50. That’s the biggest thing.”

Heading into Howell’s second season, the Tigers bring back two seniors, five juniors and just two starters from last year. The rest of their roster consists of freshmen and sophomores.

That group, which Howell’s been impressed by, brings optimism for the team’s future.

“We’ve got a really good ninth and 10th grade group. Those guys have the eye of the tiger. Those guys work hard,” Howell said. “We’re about a year or two away from being where we want to be.”

One of Saltillo’s juniors showed out against the Lions. Jeremiah Foster led the Tigers with 14 points, fighting for baskets and loose balls underneath the rim.

“Jeremiah works hard, he loves basketball, he’s a sponge, he’s listening, he’s great to coach, great attitude,” Howell said. “Jeremiah’s getting better every day.”

As the summer goes on, Foster wants the Tigers, as a team, to show more fight, regardless of circumstances.

“We’re not that big in size. Not that big in height either,” he said. “But our goal is to really go after the boards and crash and just try to not have only one shot in a possession.”

In regards to what needs to be improved on as the regular season gets closer, there’s work to do on both ends of the floor.

“We need to crash the boards. We did a terrible job of that today. We shoot and stand,” Howell said. “Defense was all about effort. Nobody could guard anybody. Those are the things we’ll clean up.”

Saltillo is looking to build off a 15-12 campaign in 2023-24, in which it missed the playoffs.

The Tigers will host another set of summer league games on Wednesday, June 12.