Saltillo drops series opener against Ridgeland

SALTILLO – It just wasn’t the Tigers’ night.

A three-run second inning was the beginning of a 7-3 loss on Friday night for Saltillo in the first game of its best-of-three series against Ridgeland in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. Saltillo will be on the road Saturday needing a win at Ridgeland to stay alive.

“We know what kind of program they have, and they’ve put Ridgeland out the last couple seasons, so we know how important it is to come up here and play a really good team,” Ridgeland head coach Eddie Easley said. “We knew we had to kind of play perfect. We made a few mistakes, but overall felt like we played well.”

Ridgeland (14-10) loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, and Daniel Salter broke the game open. Salter initially drove home two runs with a single, and an errant throw to third base let a third run score for an early 3-0 lead.

On the mound, Ridgeland starting pitcher Parker Ishee kept Saltillo’s hitters guessing. Saltillo (16-12) cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers wouldn’t score again until the sixth.

Ishee finished the night with eight strikeouts while only allowing two earned runs and five hits in six innings of work.

“First inning was a little bit shaky, threw a few too many pitches, but after that, the arm felt live,” Ishee said. “Just felt like all I could do was get them out.”

Ridgeland kept piling it on, scoring one run in each of the last four innings, including an Ishee RBI single in the fifth.

Saltillo got itself back in the game when Smythe McCoy doubled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Tigers couldn’t complete the comeback. Saltillo trailed early and struggled to get a foothold in the game after that.

“We just got to move on,” Saltillo head coach Eric Reynolds said. “We’ve got to get down there and get ourselves ready and just go compete. They got the bounces. We threw the ball away and some balls kicked around. They were able to run the bases. They got the breaks tonight. Hopefully, we play well and get some breaks tomorrow night.”

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Ridgeland plated three runs in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

Big Stat: Vincent Brown’s lone hit of the night for Ridgeland was a solo home run.

Coach Speak: “We know what we’re going to get out of him, and that’s kind of why we decided to start him, because we knew he was going to give us our best shot to be successful.” – Easley, on Ishee’s start on the mound