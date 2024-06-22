Saltillo archery program continues dominance, goes national

The coach of Saltillo High School’s archery team and leader of the program knows keeping high expectations high is just part of the job. He and the team keep winning, largely because they enjoy their time with each other and thrive on all the things that go with the competitions along the way.

Expectations for the program, which recently completed its 12th season, could scarcely be higher. It’s won a state championship in every year of its existence - 12 titles in a row. Still, John Vines, their coach for the past four years, thought an opportunity to compete on the national level was something the kids deserved, and he set about making that happen.

The team finished its third trip to the national championships recently, securing a second-place finish. They finished third in the nation the season before. In both cases, they were holding first place until the last flight on the last day, when they were edged out by millimeters. They placed eighth nationally on their very first trip. As long as they continue to perform, opportunities will continue to arrive and they’ll certainly win it all some day soon.

Meanwhile, Vines and the team, a group typically 50 to 60 strong, perform well largely because they so enjoy every element of the year-round practice and preparation. Much of that shines through in Vines’ demeanor and rapport with the kids.

“He’s very well respected,” said Emma Morrison, a Saltillo graduate and veteran of its program. She was among the first archers Vines would coach there. “He’s so easy-going and just a natural hand at interacting with young shooters. He makes you want to work hard for yourself and your teammates. He does a really good job of sharing skills with new shooters, and with developing shooters along.”

Vines, who teaches freshman English at Saltillo, credits an ability to read people well and pick up on the students’ concerns and emotional needs.

“I really enjoy the relationships I build with the kids,” he said. “That’s more important than any of it. That’s really why I decided to do the national tournaments to begin with. When I started, we were eight-time state champions, and it’s just such a pleasure to enjoy watching the kids succeed, it’s well worth the effort. When I found out there were national championships we could go compete in, it just made sense to go for it.”

Vines continuously recruits potential shooters to the program. State and national events limit each team to roster of 24, but more travel to the team’s local events leading up to that.

“I allow for a bigger team to be able to develop younger talent,” Vines said. “If we’re going to have continued success, we have to have a larger team.”

Jude Counce, a senior who recorded the team’s top single score and top season average, is a lifelong outdoorsman who enjoys the competitive side of archery, and enjoys the team atmosphere as well.

“It’s a good group to practice with, and to travel and shoot with,” he said. “I’m naturally competitive in everything I do, but being able to help other shooters is really rewarding too.”

Counce and Kenslee Gann, who recorded the team’s top female average, each won $5,000 in scholarship money in an all-star shooting event after this season’s state championship. Counce, Mason Green and Kailyn Robinson will be continuing their archery careers in college — Counce and Green for Mississippi College, and Robinson for William Carey.

Archery programs have boomed statewide in the past several years. Operated by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the Archery in Mississippi Schools program is open to students in grades 4 through 12. It has grown to include 80,000 competitors statewide. An alternative to traditional field sports, scholastic archery offers an accessibility other sports generally do not.

“Archery offers so many opportunities for kids at every level,” Vines said. “There’s scholarship money and more at the top. At the entry level, there’s a chance to discover the ability within yourself to learn a skill and grow. Shooting a bow is not hard, but shooting a bow well, especially at the level we do, is very hard. Making the transition from beginner to competitor takes a lot of work, but it’s rewarding all along the way. The more the kids see they can do, the more they want to do. This team is like a big family, and it’s really a joy to be a part of it.”