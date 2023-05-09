Salted raccoon toes and lemon mouse cakes: Captain Andrew Luck again writes 'Dearest mother'

We've heard about ‒ but not from ‒ retired quarterback Andrew Luck in the past couple of days. A report suggested the Washington Commanders poked around in 2022 about his possible interest in returning to the field.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay quickly reminded everyone that Luck is still under contract to the Colts, and that anyone trying to contact Luck without going through the Colts would be guilty of tampering.

This small saga brought somebody out of retirement ‒ the person who invented Luck's Civil War-era alter ego, Capt. Andrew Luck.

The field leader who dutifully sent missives to his "Dearest mother" after Colts games returned to Twitter (and his 432,000 followers) after more than three years away with an update ‒ and, of course, some treats. (No squirrel oil this time, though.)

Dearest mother —

It warms my beard to write you. A dispatch arrived at my home far within the Appalachians stating I'm once again the topic of conversation inside the periodicals. Fascinating. I hope you received the basket of salted raccoon toes and lemon mouse cakes.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) May 8, 2023

