Salt in the wounds for Scotland

As if to rub salt into Scotland's wounds, Saturday's fixtures here at the Euros make for painful reading, with Scotland's name nowhere to be seen.

Saturday 29th June:

17:00 - Switzerland v TBC

20:00 - Germany v TBC

Hungary have a waiting game. Three points may be enough for Marco Rossi's side to progress but they won't know for sure until the fixtures are completed in certain other groups.

Sadly, the only thing the Scotland players and staff were waiting for earlier was transport to the airport for the flight home.

The fans have left a lasting impression on Germany with their good behaviour, vast numbers and huge contribution to the local economy of each city they enlivened with their presence.

On the football front though, Scotland's minimal contribution will be quickly forgotten as this fine tournament builds towards an exciting climax.