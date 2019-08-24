Salt and pedal: Astana win opening Vuelta stage

Madrid (AFP) - Astana struck the first blow on La Vuelta a Espana on Saturday, sprinting to victory in an opening team time trial played out over a spectacular background of salt lakes.

The Kazakh outfit clocked 14min 15.08secs for the 13.4km course which took in the famed salt flats of Torrevieja on Spain's south-east coast.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step were two seconds off the pace with Team Sunweb in third spot, five seconds behind.

It was a forgettable opening day, however, for time-trial favourites Jumbo-Visma who suffered a collective fall on a hot, windless day.

The 74th edition of La Vuelta finishes in Madrid on September 15.