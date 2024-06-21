Salt Lake Shred fighting for the ultimate title

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In just its second season of existence, the Salt Lake Shred made it to the championship game of the Ultimate Frisbee Association last year.

This season, they are in first place with a record of 6-1. So how have the Shred taken the UFA by storm so quickly? Well, ultimate frisbee has grown exponentially in Utah over the last several years.

“The league has been around for 12 years, and we’re one of the new teams,” head coach Bryce Merrill said. “But I think there’s such a strong culture and tradition of Frisbee here in the state of Utah. We’ve got incredible high school programs.”

“I think a lot of our chemistry comes from playing in colleges,” added Shred player Jordan Kerr. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that have played at BYU or UVU, Utah, Utah State. And now we’re all kind of coming together and playing together, which is a lot of fun.”

Ultimate frisbee uses some of the same principles as soccer and basketball. It’s a non-contact sport, and typically there are 300 to 350 passes completed during a game with well over a 90 percent completion rate. Players are not allowed to take a step after, moving up and down the field by throwing passes, trying to score as many goals as possible.

“You try to maintain possession like you do in soccer,” Kerr said. “If you can control the ball for longer, you’re your odds of winning go up significantly.”

“It’s intuitive,” said Shred player William Grant Lindsley. “It’s fast, it’s really entertaining for the fans, and we have a lot of them that come out every game.”

The Shred are coming off their first loss of the year, but with a record of 6-1, they are in great shape to make another deep playoff run. The Shred host the L.A. Aviators Friday at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

“Last year we made it all the way to the championship game,” Merrill said. “It was really cool for us to get there in our second year. Now we’re trying to build on that success, raise our expectations of what it looks like to try to be a championship team and bring home bring home a trophy here to Utah.”

