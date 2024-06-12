Salt Lake Olympic bid earns IOC Executive Board approval, moves to final vote in July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games is moving into the final stage.

On Wednesday, June 12 the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Board officially recommended the Utah capital to host the upcoming Winter Games. Utah’s bid will now go to a full vote by IOC members ahead of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games on July 24.

The Executive Board also recommended the French Alps to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2030.

“Both are highly experienced hosts of international sports,” said Karl Stoss, chair of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games. “Competitions which are thinking to build on the legacy of hosting past Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The recommendation comes after members of the IOC’s Future Host Commission visited Salt Lake City for a tour of the proposed venues in April. The Commission left the Beehive State with a feeling of excitement and optimism. After his visit, Stoss said the Commission could feel the enthusiasm and spirit of Utah.

“Congratulations to Salt Lake City and Utah. You will become a role model also for the IOC,” Stoss said in April.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Stoss said Utah had “a really great” project on its hand with a strong engagement from the private side. He said it was clear that the Salt Lake City bid had a balanced and comprehensive budget.

Stoss indicated there is nothing more the Salt Lake City bid needed to do before the July vote, adding he believes Utah would be ready to host tomorrow if needed.

