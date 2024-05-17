Salt Lake City to host Monster Jam World Finals for the first time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Some of the best trucks and world-class drivers will be heading to Salt Lake City in 2025 to compete in the Monster Jam World Finals at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the first time ever.

The Utah Sports Commission said the event will feature drivers competing for four championship titles in racing, freestyle, high jump and two-wheel skills competitions over the Fourth of July weekend.

Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins said the state is thrilled to host the 2025 Monster Jam World Finals. He anticipates the event to be an economic boon to the state ahead of the 2034 Winter Olympics.

“We anticipate the event will generate over $100 million for Utah’s economy and deliver significant global media value,” said Robbins. “It is going to be an incredible event and we look forward to welcoming the world back to Utah.”

NHL Utah unveils 20 finalists for a team name, plans for inaugural season

At Monster Jam, drivers compete in “larger-than-life” monster trucks in competitions of speed and skill, according to the Utah Sports Commission. Spectators can expect to see the drivers control the 12,000-pound machines through jaw-dropping backflips, 70-mile-per-hour races and vertical motorsports action.

“Utah has become synonymous with elite, world-class sporting events and the ideal location for Monster Jam World Finals,” said Monster Jam Vice President Todd Jendro. “We couldn’t have picked a better place to host our premier event for the most family-friendly motorsport in the world today than Utah, the State of Sport and Salt Lake City.”

Tickets for the 2025 Monster Jam World Finals are expected to go on pre-sale for preferred customers on Sept. 10, 2024. A general public sale is expected to go live a week later on Sept. 17. More information can be found at monsterjam.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.