Salt Lake City could serve as a ‘base camp’ for FIFA 2026 World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While there won’t be any games played in the Beehive State, the 2026 FIFA World Cup may still find its way into our backyard.

On Wednesday, June 12, FIFA — the organizing and governing body for soccer worldwide — revealed the cities that could serve as potential training sites and base camps for some of the world’s greatest athletes.

Among that list, Salt Lake City was listed as an option for teams to consider when deciding where to stay during their time in the competition.

Should Utah’s capital become involved with the FIFA World Cup, there are two possible sites FIFA has highlighted where teams could train. The first would be at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The other would be at the $78 million training center built by Real Salt Lake in Herriman.

The Real Salt Lake Training Centre in Herriman, Utah (Courtesy: FIFA)

FIFA indicated teams would be accommodated by the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City hotel and by the RSL Training Academy Residences in Herriman.

As a base camp, Salt Lake City would provide visiting teams from around the world a central location for the “Western Region” of World Cup host cities, including Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

FIFA said the potential list of base camps for teams is expected to grow over the next 18 months with more options across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Other cities selected as possible host cities include Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, San Antonio and West Field.

Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey – which have all been selected to host games for the 2026 World Cup – were also selected to host base camps.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin in June of that year with the group stages of the tournament. Knockout rounds will begin in late June with the World Cup final scheduled July 19, 2026.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.