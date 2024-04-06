Salt Lake Bees game postponed due to harsh weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake Bees home game against the Tacoma Rainiers has been postponed, according to the Bees organization.

“Due to snow on the field today’s Salt Lake Bees home game against the Tacoma Rainiers has been postponed and will now be played as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, April 7,” a press release states.

Tomorrow’s game will reportedly begin at 12:05 p.m., with gates at Smith’s Ballpark opening at 11:05 a.m.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings, with the second game beginning around 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Tickets for Sunday, April 7 are good for admission to both games.

“All ticket holders will receive an email with information on how to exchange their rainout tickets. Rainout tickets are valid for select future games this season,” the release states.

Fans can visit the Salt Lake Bees website here to see the postponement policy or text 801-325-BEES for more information.

