Salt Bae called out for ‘grabbing’ Messi during World Cup celebrations

Football fans were infuriated after restaranteur and social media personality Salt Bae was seen “grabbing” star player Lionel Messi after Argentina’s World Cup win.

The Turkish chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, rose to fame in 2017 after a video of him sprinkling salt onto a steak went viral, giving him the now-famous moniker “Salt Bae”.

Following Argentina’s win, Salt Bae was seen on cameras tapping Messi on the shoulder and grabbing his arms. After Messi appears to ignore him, Salt Bae touches his arm again and the footballer turns around and quickly shakes his hand before walking off.

Salt Bae later posted a TikTok video of him standing on the pitch next to Ángel Di María whilst holding the trophy. In the clip, the chef smiles and slaps the trophy before walking away.

Another picture shows him biting Franco Armani’s gold first-place medal, while it was still around the neck of the goalkeeper.

Messi not having any of ‘Salt Bae” makes me love him even more. pic.twitter.com/iEE3s4jiIJ — adi_dasslerWSAG (@adi_dasslerWSAG) December 19, 2022

The FIFA World Cup Trophy, which is made of solid gold and depicts two figures holding up the globe, can only be touched and held by a select group of people. This includes former winners and heads of state, according to FIFA.

Fans were unimpressed with Salt Bae’s involvement in Argentina’s celebrations. Many questioned why he was allowed to hold the trophy and enter the pitch.

One tweeted: “****ing absurd. Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal.

“At least Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi.”

Another said: “The day after the World Cup final and I’m seeing more of Salt Bae holding the trophy than the players.”

A third wrote: “â€‹â€‹Why was Salt Bae on the pitch last night acting like he won the World Cup.”

Others found the situation funny, with one fan tweeting: “Anybody see salt bae get the cold shoulder from the goat. Lmao.”

“LMAOOOOO Salt Bae/Nusret tryna get Messi’s attention and Messi not having it. Get that man away from my goat [sic],” another wrote.

The Independent has contacted Salt Bae’s representative for comment.