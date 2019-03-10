Salnave's 19 lifts Monmouth past Quinnipiac in MAAC tourney

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Ray Salnave had 19 points off the bench to lead Monmouth to a 98-92 win over Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Mustapha Traore had 19 points for Monmouth (13-20). Marcus McClary added 14 points. Diago Quinn had 12 points for Monmouth.

The 98 points were a season best for Monmouth.

Cameron Young had 33 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats (16-14). Jacob Rigoni scored a career-high 30 points. Rich Kelly had 10 points and 11 assists.

