What has you 'salivating' over the NFC North? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the NFC North division and their offseason moves.
"GMFB" discusses the NFC North division and their offseason moves.
Slay was almost released, but now he's reportedly back in the fold.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams reportedly requested a trade after the team brought in Orlando Brown Jr.
It actually seems to be on the verge of happening. The Commanders, after nearly 24 years of ownership by Dan Snyder, could very soon be under new management. Per multiple sources, Dan and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team’s facility in advance of the sale of the team. As one source explained it, [more]
The madness continues with a loaded Day 2 slate.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
On Day One of the #NCAAWrestling Championships, Iowa wrestled pretty well, Iowa State had some nice moments, and UNI started hot and finished flat.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Next up is a matchup with the No. 2 seed in the bracket, the Texas Longhorns.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Yahoo Sports spoke to talent evaluators across the NFL, and they agreed on key points that will impact Elliott going forward.
Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]
The Mets will get Edwin Diaz's salary for the 2023 season reimbursed after the closer sustained a freak injury at the World Baseball Classic.
Sam Burns had a driver deemed non-conforming earlier this year, but now seems to have found one he loves.
The Eagles signed a backup quarterback, someone former coach Chip Kelly tried hard to trade for in 2015.
The Bengals plan to play the newly signed Orlando Brown at left tackle and that’s not sitting all that well with the player who has been manning the position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jonah Williams has told the Bengals that he wants to be traded. Williams has started all 47 games he’s [more]
Here’s something that happened fairly quietly on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent again. Because Brady didn’t do a one-year dummy deal aimed at spreading his $35.1 million cap number for 2023 over two years, his contract with the Buccaneers expired. He’s now a free agent. That retirement letter [more]
Following his surgery, Edwin Diaz took to Twitter to thank Mets fans for all of their support following the injury and said he can't wait to be back in New York "and play those trumpets."
The Eagles have taken some losses in free agency, but as improbable as it seems, they now are even stronger at cornerback. Earlier in the day, the Eagles agreed to a two-year, $42 million extension with Darius Slay. Slay himself had expected to leave as a salary-cap casualty a day earlier. He returns along with [more]
Frustrated American winger Christian Pulisic wants US Soccer to speed up the appointment of a new national team coach and labelled the row that surrounded teammate Gio Reyna and World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter as "childish."Berhalter, who guided the US team to the World Cup last 16 in Qatar, was engulfed by an acrimonious feud with Reyna and his family.