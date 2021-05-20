Salisbury sweeps Ledford in girls tennis

May 20—WALLBURG — In a meeting of Central Carolina 2A Conference teams that came in unbeaten, Salisbury clearly showed which one was better Wednesday.

The Hornets, again one of the top teams in the state, swept host Ledford 9-0, with many of the matches one-sided.

Despite the outcome, Panther coach Andy Myers was pleased with his team's play.

"Salisbury is alway really good and they are alway really deep," Myers said. "I'm going to give them credit because they crushed us. But, I thought we played really well. My top six played up and rose to the challenge. I will say we made errors here and there. I'm not taking anything away from Salisbury because they have a really good team.

"But, we have room for improvement like everyone else. Moving forward we know what we need to do to make it a little closer. They're a tough team and will probably make a deep run (in the state playoffs.)"

Salisbury improved to 6-0, all against CCC opponents, with its fifth sweep of the year. The Hornets dropped just one match in the other win, against Oak Grove.

Ledford drops to 6-1 and 5-1 in the league. The Panthers entered Wednesday having posted four sweeps and two 7-2 wins over Central Davidson.

"(Salisbury) is deep and all of their players are aggressive," Myers said. "If we just dump the ball in the middle of the court, they are going to put it away. We can't just put it where they are going to tee off. And they are swinging out at everything.

"We need to move them a little bit, vary our shots, hit some slices here and there. We need to dictate the pace of play. We can't play to their standards. We need to play the ball instead of them."

The Panthers came closest to winning in No. 3 doubles, where a 6-3 lead turned into an 8-6 loss.

"They turned it up a notch and we couldn't quite match them," Myers said."We made some errors. Tennis is a mental game. We dropped some balls to the girl at the net, and all she had to do was touch it and the point's over. If we clean that up we'll be OK."

In the six singles matches, the most games the Panthers won in any set was three, which occurred twice.

"I think we played well," Myers said. "It's hard to see all six courts at the same time. From what I saw, we were competitive. We hit it with them. They are the best team we've faced. We were able to play with them but they won a lot of crucial points."

Ledford's roster of 27 features 10 seniors.

"Our senior leadership is one of our strong points," Myers said. "It's helpful to have that leadership. Four out of our top six are seniors. They lead the way and set expectations for the other girls."

Ledford next plays Monday at Oak Grove, which was 4-1 going into Wednesday's match against West Davidson.

"We've done well," Myers said. "We were 6-0 before we played (Salisbury) and now we're 6-1. I'd call that a success. We've got a tough match next week against Oak Grove, so we'll see what we're made of when we go to their place."

