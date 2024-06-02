Salisbury and Ram sail into French Open third round

Ram (left) and Salisbury won the men's doubles title at the 2023 US Open [Getty Images]

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram claimed a routine win to reach the third round of the men's doubles at the French Open.

The third seeds won 6-4 6-4 against Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar and Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

Salisbury and Ram have won four Grand Slam titles together but have never gone beyond the quarter-finals in Paris.

They will face French duo Gregoire Barrere and Lucas Pouille, who defeated Britain's Jamie Murray and New Zealand's Michael Venus, next.

Murray and Venus, seeded 13th, squandered three set points in the second-set tie-break before home hopes Barrere and Pouille closed out a 6-4 7-6 (8-6) win.

Salisbury will be back in action later on Sunday alongside fellow Briton Heather Watson in the mixed doubles after rain played havoc with the schedule in Paris.

Meanwhile, Henry Patten and Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara triumphed 6-3 7-5 against Luke Johnson and Tunisia's Skander Mansouri.

In the women's doubles, Maia Lumsden and China's Wang Yafan lost 6-3 7-5 to 16th seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok.