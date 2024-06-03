Salisbury & Ram through to quarter-finals in Paris

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have reached the doubles quarter-finals at the French open on three previous occasions [Getty Images]

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the French Open.

Salisbury and Ram sealed a routine 6-3 6-3 win against French pair Lucas Pouille and Gregoire Barrere.

The pair, who have never gone beyond the quarter-final stage in Paris, will face Italian duo Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli next.

Salisbury is set to play again later on Monday alongside Heather Watson in the mixed doubles.

The all-British pairing take on compatriot Neal Skupski and his American partner Desirae Krawczyk for a place in the last eight.

Salisbury won the French and US Open mixed doubles titles in 2021 with Krawczyk, as well as winning four men's major doubles titles with Ram.