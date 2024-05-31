Salisbury and Ram make positive start in Paris doubles

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached round three in the doubles at the 2023 French Open [Getty Images]

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are through to the second round of the men's doubles at the French Open after a straight-set win.

The pair made easy work of Czech Adam Pavlasek and Uruguay's Ariel Behar in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Salisbury and Ram have won four Grand Slam doubles titles together, including the 2023 US Open, but have never gone beyond the quarter-finals at the French Open.

They will face either Spanish duo Pablo Carreno-Busta and Sergio Martos Gornes or Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov next.

Elsewhere, Briton Maia Lumsden and Yafan Wang also advanced after a 6-2 6-2 first-round win against Lin Zhu and Fang-Hsien Wu in the women's doubles.

There is further British interest in the doubles later on Friday with Andy Murray and Dan Evans pairing up at a major for the first time.

Wildcards Murray and Evans, who both lost their first round singles matches at Roland Garros, are due to face Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild and Argentine Sebastian Baez in the fourth and final match on court 13.

In the women's doubles, British duo Katie Boulter and Heather Watson meet Hao-Ching Chan and Veronika Kudermetova.