Salisbury edges Bedford; Outdoor Power rolls; Growden drops three straight

Jun. 21—POTOMAC PARK — Salisbury scored three runs in the first and third innings and held off Bedford late to win a 6-5 thriller on Thursday at Hamilton Field in a Hot Stove Junior Division game.

Bedford got the tying run on in the bottom of the seventh after a single by Aiden Bennett, but Jordan Delancy pitched back-to-back strikeouts to give Salisbury the victory.

Delancy allowed one run on two hits over the final 3 1/3 innings to pick up the save. He fanned five and walked two. Carter Prinkey was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits in 3 2/3 frames.

Riley Ritchey had three singles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Salisbury offense, and Ethan Smith drove in a pair.

Jacob Holberg threw three shutout innings of relief to give Bedford a chance on three hits. He struck out four and walked none.

Matt Shaffer singled twice for Bedford, and Elijah Lamb had a pair of RBIs.

Bedford hosts the Cresaptown Eagles on Monday at 6 p.m. at Holler Field. Salisbury hosts Rush Services on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Salisbury High.

Outdoor Power 18, Cumberland Optimist 3

POTOMAC PARK — Outdoor Power exploded for 12 runs in the second frame en route to a four-inning rout of Cumberland Optimist on Thursday at Hamilton Field.

Devin Hall and Max Fradiska had two hits and two RBIs apiece, Josiah Dudiak drove in a pair and scored three runs, and Clay Bailey got the win on the mound, surrendering three runs over three innings. Landon Davis tossed a scoreless frame of relief.

Shambaugh took the loss for Optimist. Isom and Shambaugh doubled. Only last names were provided for Optimist, and the Times-News has not received an Optimist roster.

Outdoor Power is at Flintstone on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Cumberland Optimist hosts T&E Arborist on Monday at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Field.

Growden drops 3 straight

POTOMAC PARK — Growden Heating and Cooling played two close games and one that got away in a hurry this week in Hot Stove Senior Division action.

Growden (3-7) lost a doubleheader on Wednesday to Rush Services, falling 8-7 in Game 2 and 15-1 in Game 1.

In Game 2, Growden led 7-6 in the top of the sixth.

Nick Riley tripled for Rush (6-2), driving in two runs to put Rush up for good.

Growden loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, and Issac Growden stepped in.

He hit a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman, but the throw to first beat him by half a step to end the game.

The game was called after six innings due to the time limit.

Carlin Frazee earned the win while Jacob VanMeter was charged with the loss.

Rush led Game 1 in the sixth inning 7-1 before pulling away with eight runs in the seventh.

Caleb Hinebaugh threw a complete game for Rush, allowing one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Christian Riley took the loss in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Nick Riley led Rush with four hits including a triple. Elliott Myers-Shirer had two hits including a triple and scored a pair of runs.

Timmy Brands hit 3 singles and scored 2 runs. Hinebaugh doubled and scored 3 runs. Blake Spike and Hunter Livengood each had a pair of hits while Malakai Bach's only hit was a double.

On Monday, Growden fell to Potomac Pro 10-7.

Tied at seven after four innings, Potomac Pro (2-3) scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away.

Sebastian Stewart earned the win in four innings with six strikeouts.

Nick Brown took the loss for Growden.

Dakota Shambaugh led Potomac Pro with two hits and three RBIs. Mason Bennett reached base three times and scored three runs.

For Growden A.J. Bascelli recorded three hits and a RBI. Issac Growden hit a triple and drove in two RBIs.

Growden hosted Grantsville on Friday and takes on Chessie on Monday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Field.