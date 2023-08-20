Saline QB CJ Carr tops Mick McCabe's Fab 50 Michigan high school football players

The wraps are off of CJ Carr.

Over the past three seasons, Saline coach Joe Palka tried protecting his star quarterback, not permitting many designed quarterback running plays.

But now Carr, the grandson of former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr who has committed to Notre Dame, is a senior and the Free Press’ No. 1 rated Michigan high school football player in the state.

All Palka and Carr’s teammates want now is for him to play like it.

He has already won a bunch of games. But now?

“At some point,” Palka said, “he’s going to have to win games for us on his own.”

Saline football quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass during practice at Saline High School on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago Carr completed 222 of 326 passes for 2,685 yards and 26 touchdowns, with only five interceptions, to set the stage for his senior season.

The good news is that Carr appears to be even better than a year ago, especially when it comes to his passing.

“It feels like it’s got more zip, I think it does,” said senior tight end Dylan Mesman, a Louisville commit. “Of course, he’s in the gym every single day; he’s working as hard as he can. Seeing that progress isn’t rare for me. He’s always working hard.”

Added zip will make Carr more effective, but it won’t make an ounce of difference if he cannot keep his composure in the pocket.

That hasn't been a problem in the past, and it certainly won’t be this season.

“CJ’s growth year in and year out has been just amazing,” Palka said. “He is so much more relaxed right now, so much more mature. He’s physically more mature, but his overall demeanor — and we preach not too high, not too low — that’s him.

“He’s been in the big moments and been in the bad moment, and when something goes bad right now, it’s no big deal, we’ll have another opportunity and let’s go make a play.”

Saline football quarterback CJ Carr instructs teammates during practice at Saline High School on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Helping him "make a play" this fall is an added 15 pounds of muscle, putting him at 6 feet 3 and 210 pounds.

At least now Palka won’t be reaching for his rosary beads when Carr decides to tuck the ball and run.

“The thing he’ll do more and more this year, that people saw him do against Belleville, is keep plays alive,” Palka said, referencing last season's district final. “He’s a lot better with his feet than people think. He’s big and he’s physical. We just have always tried to prohibit him as a young player from doing that. Now it’s time, in my opinion, to turn him loose.”

Saline lost that Belleville game, 62-44, but not because of Carr's performance: That evening Carr was amazing, completing 37 of 53 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns.

The game ended Saline’s season, but Carr can still appreciate that the game was a classic.

“It was a real exciting game,” he said. “It was sad to go out on a loss, but also real exciting to finish the way that we did.”

Saline quarterback CJ Carr, left, speaks with head coach Joe Palka, during practice at Saline High School on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The loss heightened Carr’s confidence level, and the work he put in in the weight room helped, too.

“We put on a good amount of weight,” he said. “I think it's going to help me in the run game this year.”

MHSAA FOOTBALL: Mick McCabe's top 10 teams for 2023

Fab 50

Mick McCabe's top Michigan high school players for 2023 (with college commitment in parentheses):

1. CJ Carr, 6-3, 210, senior, quarterback, Saline (Notre Dame).

2. Bryce Underwood, 6-3, 205, junior, quarterback, Belleville.

3. Brady Prieskorn, 6-6, 228, senior, tight end, Rochester Adams (Michigan).

4. Isaiah Marshall, 6-0, 200, senior, quarterback, Southfield (Kansas).

5. Andrew Dennis, 6-5, 285, senior, offensive line, Mount Pleasant (Michigan State).

6. Brandon Davis-Swain, 6-4, 240, senior, defensive line, West Bloomfield (Colorado).

7. Jeremiah Beasley, 6-1, 220, senior, linebacker, Belleville (Michigan).

8. Nick Marsh, 6-3, 195, senior, wide receiver, River Rouge (Michigan State).

9. Avery Gach, 6-5, 275, junior, offensive line, Birmingham Groves.

10. Jamie Benjamin, 6-1, 210, senior, defensive back, West Bloomfield (UCLA).

11. Corey Sadler, 5-11, 185, sophomore, quarterback, Detroit Cass Tech.

12. Desman Stephens, 6-2, 208, senior, wide receiver, Clarkston (Boston College).

13. Dylan Mesman, 6-5, 230, senior, tight end, Saline (Louisville).

14. Kari Jackson, 6-2, 215, senior, linebacker, West Bloomfield (Penn State).

15. Jacob Oden, 6-1, 185, senior, defensive back, Harper Woods (Michigan).

16. Ty Hudkins, 6-1, 180, senior, defensive back, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (Northwestern).

17. Cashus Shivers, 6-0, 180, junior, defensive back, Detroit Cass Tech.

18. Gabe Van Sickle, 6-5, 290, senior, offensive line, Coopersville (Northwestern).

19. Carter Herriman, 6-1, 220, senior, linebacker, Davison (Maryland).

20. Brody Kosin, 6-6, 228, senior, tight end, Clarkston (Indiana).

21. Aiden Pastorisa, 6-7, 250, senior, offensive tackle, Jackson Lumen Christi (Central Michigan).

22. Jalen Todd, 6-0, 168, senior, defensive back, Southfield A&T (Kansas).

23. Idrys Cotton, 6-4, 280, senior, offensive lineman, Plymouth (Northwestern).

24. Braylon Isom, 6-3, 195, senior, wide receiver, Saginaw Heritage (Miami of Ohio).

25. Monte Keener, 6-6, 220, senior, tight end, Linden (Rutgers).

26. Andrew Steger, 6-6, 260, senior, offensive line, Fremont (Eastern Michigan).

27. Derek Pennington Jr., 6-2, 230, senior, running back, Caledonia (Western Michigan).

28. Callen Campbell, 6-4, 250, senior, defensive line, Sault Ste. Marie (Northwestern).

29. Elijah Dotson, 6-2, 175, junior, wide receiver/defensive back, U-D Jesuit (Michigan).

30. Xavier Newsom, 6-5, 220, junior, defensive line, Detroit King.

31. Brock Townsend, 6-0, 195, senior. running back, Caledonia (Central Michigan).

32. Cason Carswell, 6-3, 180, junior, quarterback, Mason.

33. Brady Pretzlaff, 6-3, 215, senior, linebacker, Gaylord (Minnesota).

34. Bobby Kanka, 6-5, 260, junior, defensive line, Howell (Michigan).

35. Seth Anstead, 6-4, 280, senior, offensive line, Chelsea (Ohio University).

36. Zachary Rogers, 6-0, 180, senior, defensive back/wide receiver, Birmingham Groves (Toledo).

37. Tasi Braceful, 6-2, 175, senior, wide receiver, Southfield (Toledo).

38. Deshaun Lanier, 5-11, 165, junior, defensive back, Chippewa Valley.

39. Montelle Johnson, 6-2, 220, senior, linebacker, West Bloomfield (Rutgers).

40. Jawon Jarrett, 5-9, 170, senior, wide receiver, Southfield A&T (Marshall).

41. Gabriel Winowich, 6-1, 215, senior, defensive back, Country Day (Rutgers).

42. Maddox Gonzalez, 6-5, 315, senior, offensive tackle, Standish Sterling (Eastern Michigan).

43. Javon Thomas, 6-4, 260, senior, defensive line, East Lansing, (Eastern Michigan).

44. Kalieb Osborne, 6-4, 205, senior, quarterback, Waterford Mott (Toledo).

45. Nakai Amachree, 5-11, 195, senior, running back, Haslett (Bowling Green).

46. Antonio Johnson, 6-4, 310, junior, offensive tackle, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

47. Shamar Riser-Pressley, 6-6, 242, senior, defensive end, Clintondale.

48. Jadyn Walker, 6-3, 205, senior, linebacker, Portage Northern (Toledo).

49. Stellan Bowman, 6-0, 210, senior, linebacker, (Ohio).

50. Desmond Straughton, 5-11, 175, junior, defensive back, Roseville.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan high school football: Fab 50 players led by Saline's CJ Carr