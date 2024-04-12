Salina baseball player defies odds, signs with Fort Hays State

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Playing college baseball has always been Sacred Heart senior Cameron Yohe’s childhood dream.

“I always wanted to play college baseball, whether it was pitching or even playing shortstop,” pitcher Cameron Yohe said.

However, one life-changing moment put that dream in doubt.

“I was having some fun with some buddies and thought it would be cool to go take a ride on the ATV. And then I rolled it. I just got in the accident. I rolled it, and complications with the arm afterward led to infections, loss of muscle, and loss of nerve function in my hands. I can’t move it,” Yohe said.

But even with this incredible obstacle of only being able to use one hand, Yohe’s dream stayed in focus as he learned to adapt to his new reality.

He uses the doubt others have about him as fuel to keep pushing forward.

“It makes me strive to be better than everybody else because I’m playing with less. And so, it makes me want to be like, alright, you doubt me, I want to beat you even though I have less than what you do,” Yohe said.

One way Yohe was able to adapt with only one working arm and hand was through the help of Nubabilty — a program that helps limb-different young athletes overcome the obstacles in front of them.

“Everything was inside of him already. All I had to do was tweak a few things. But, the one thing he gave me right from the get-go was one of the hardest work ethics I’ve ever seen,” NubAbility Athletics Foundation executive director Sam Kuhnert said.

Kuhnert has been working with Yohe since the crash, helping him get back on track to accomplish his dream.

“I knew it from the very first time we played catch, how coachable he was. I mean, to be able to apply any instruction you gave him immediately, which is a very rare attribute to any athlete,” Kuhnert said.

Along with the support of his family, coaches, and team, Yohe sat in a crowded auditorium and signed up to make his dream come true with the Fort Hays State University Tigers.

“I was loving it, like this was my dream to go to school there. That’s what I want to do. And so, playing baseball there, it’s just a plus side to that,” Yohe said.

