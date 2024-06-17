Saliba starts as France and Austria name XIs for EURO 2024 clash
France and Austria have named their starting XIs for Monday’s EURO 2024 encounter.
Here’s how both teams will be lining up in Düsseldorf.
LETS GO! 👊🏼
Unsere Start-1️⃣1️⃣ für den Auftakt! 🇦🇹🇫🇷 #gEMma #GemeinsamÖSTERREICH pic.twitter.com/oocx6d1VBH
— ÖFB – oefb.at (@oefb1904) June 17, 2024
Notre premier 𝐗𝐈 pour démarrer cet #Euro2024 ! 🤩
🇦🇹🇫🇷#AUTFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/X4kANO0EWR
— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 17, 2024
Didier Deschamps’ side can leapfrog the Netherlands at Group D’s summit by scoring a minimum of two goals without reply.