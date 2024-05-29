Salford sign Canberra's Lewis for rest of 2024

Salford Red Devils have signed loose-forward Loghan Lewis from NRL side Canberra Raiders for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old will travel over from Australia immediately and joins on a deal with the option of a further year, possibly keeping him with the club until the end of 2025.

"As a young forward, I am hungry to give this team and the passionate fans my everything each week," Lewis told the club website.

“I am grateful for this opportunity that the Red Devils are giving me and committed to making a positive impact both on and off the field."

Lewis has made nine appearances for the Raiders in 2024 and joins the Red Devils with the club sixth in Super League.

“He is a young man looking to grasp an opportunity with both hands and we will support him on that journey," said head coach Paul Rowley.

"We are clearly light on forwards, so he is a welcome addition to the team.”