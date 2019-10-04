Salford Red Devils outclass Wigan Warriors to reach Super League Grand Final

Salford Red Devils players and supporters celebrate - PA

Wigan Warriors 4 Salford Red Devils 28

Quite remarkable. Salford, a team written off as no-hopers at the start of the season, ruthlessly dismantled the defending champions on their own turf to book a maiden Grand Final appearance against St Helens at Old Trafford next Saturday.

Ian Watson's men were superior from start to finish and by the final hooter, the home stands had emptied as a raucous away end celebrated a monumental achievement from their team.

Salford's entire season has been chiselled on an underdog spirit and a willingness to put your head in where it hurts.

To finish third in Super League above the likes of big-spending Warrington, Hull and Leeds takes a special kind of spirit. You need a certain togetherness to continually outperform clubs with larger squads and far greater spending power. You have to be able to call on a collective desire.

That dogged manta which has served the Red Devils so well this year was evident from the first whistle here. Watson's players did not seem fazed in the slightest by the magnitude of the occasion. Nor did his club's supporters, who filled one end of the DW Stadium with a good old-fashioned away following of around 4,000.

To put it into context, that is more than Salford have had through their gates at the AJ Bell Stadium for a handful of home games this season.

Two early penalties from Krisnan Inu punished the ill discipline of Wigan, who also kicked out on the full twice, much to the disgust of their supporters. The defending champions looked rattled and when Salford prop Gil Dudson collected a short pass from Tyrone McCarthy to dive over the line in the 14th minute, it came as no surprise.

Dudson, who soldiers on every week despite a bulging disc in his back, was previously on Wigan's books and Inu converted his try before adding another penalty to make it 12-0 at the interval.

There was precious little from insipid Wigan, who offered next to nothing in attack and appeared drained of confidence following last week's 40-10 thrashing at St Helens. There were plenty of empty seats in the home stands and that apathy and disinterest appeared to translate onto the pitch for the Warriors.

Goodness knows what Wigan coach Adrian Lam said to his players at half-time. Whatever it was, it failed to inspire as Salford claimed a killer second try when hooker Joey Lussick scored a trademark effort when he dived over the line from acting half-back.

Inu converted the try in front of the travelling hordes and Salford then knew the impossible dream was well and truly on.

When centre Kris Welham was then felled by a high tackle, Inu's trusty right boot kicked the penalty to put Salford 20-0 up. It got even better when another ex-Wigan prop, Lee Mossop, barrelled over the line for a third Salford try with 18 minutes remaining.

That was the cue for dozens of Wigan supporters to head for the exits while the visiting celebrations got underway in some style.

Match details

Wigan: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Flower, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, O’Loughlin.

Subs: Clubb, French, Smithies, Byrne



Salford: Evalds; Sio, Welham, Bibby, Inu; Lolohea, Hastings; Mossop, Tomkins, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, McCarthy.

Subs: Lussick, Walker, Flanagan, Burke.



Referee: Ben Thaler.