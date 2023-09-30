Salford City 2-1 Newport County: Declan Drysdale own goal gives Ammies victory

Salford City ended a six-match losing run to move up to 20th, just a point behind visitors Newport County.

Salford led when Matthew Lund headed in Declan John's cross following a corner at the near post and nearly had another when Stephen Mallan hit the post.

Bryn Morris brought Newport level when he collected James Waite's pass before scoring with a low shot.

But late in the first half Salford led again when Declan Drysdale deflected Kelly N'Mai's shot into his own net.