Salford back-rower Stone signs new two-year deal

Sam Stone helped Salford Red Devils finish seventh in Super League last season [SWPix.com]

Salford Red Devils back-rower Sam Stone has signed a new two-year deal to remain with the Super League club.

The 26-year-old joined the club in late 2022 and will now remain with the Red Devils until 2026.

Prior to joining Salford, Stone played in the NRL with Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans and later joined Leigh where he helped the club win promotion to Super League.

“It was a relatively easy decision to stay; I have enjoyed my time here and I feel like I am continuing to improve under this coaching staff," Stone said.

“This group of lads are fantastic to play alongside, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next few years.”

Since joining the Red Devils, Stone has scored 10 tries across 35 appearances and helped the club finish seventh in Super League in 2023.

“He’s been a great addition to the team both on and off the field providing both quality and durability since joining us," head coach Paul Rowley added.

Salford are currently sixth in the Super League table having won eight of their 13 games so far and are four points off leaders St Helens and Challenge Cup winners Wigan, in second.