Salesianum tackles 'aggressive' game-planning to thrive on defensive end

Salesianum's L.J. Smith takes an interception into the end zone in the third quarter to help break open a close game in the Sals' 45-17 win against Cape Henlopen in the DIAA Class 3A state championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

When Paul Worrilow accepted his first high school coaching job on first-year head coach Gene Delle Donne's staff at Salesianum, he didn't watch a single snap of 2022 Sallies football.

The incoming defensive coordinator wanted to get to know the players himself and craft a scheme around their abilities, casting aside any previous notions of what they were and instead searching for what they could be. "I'm a big play to my team guy," he said.

Their abilities were on full display in the second half of Friday's DIAA Class 3A championship game as Salesianum opened up a two-score lead with an interception return touchdown and then stifled Cape Henlopen's dangerous rushing attack in a 45-17 win.

"It's a testament to the kids," said Worrilow, a Concord and University of Delaware alum and 6-year NFL veteran linebacker. "We put, for the high school level, a pretty aggressive call sheet [together] going into this game. Different rotations, different coverages and pressures off of that."

Salesianum broke a 10-10 halftime tie with a 73-yard touchdown pass from junior Brady McBride to senior Ben Anton. On the following Cape drive, the Vikings went backwards on their first two plays: a fumble recovered behind the line of scrimmage and a sack from Sallies' Andrew Semmel and Jacob Urban off a five-man pressure.

The losses gave Cape Henlopen a third and 20 at their own 2 yard line. Sallies dropped linebacker LJ Smith into coverage, a player who spent much of Friday rushing the passer, but still rushed four with their three down lineman and an off-ball linebacker. Cape Henlopen threw into Smith's zone on the right side of the defense. He caught the pass and took a few strides to the end zone, putting Salesianum ahead 24-10.

"That's just a total defensive effort," Semmel said. "We came out hot, got in their face and they had to throw it. I know they were a little scared. LJ made a play because that's what big-time players do."

Salesianum forced a three and out on Cape's next drive. By the time the Vikings got it back, they were in a 31-10 hole.

Lined up at nose tackle over the center, the middle of Salesianum's three-man defensive line, Semmel disrupted Cape Henlopen's offense from the start of the game. He had tackles for losses on each of the Vikings' first two plays from scrimmage. He finished the game with 4 tackles for a loss, a sack and 9 tackles.

Worrilow said Semmel's assignment was to slice through the line of scrimmage and "cause as much havoc as possible" at the quarterback-running back exchange. At one point, Semmel started calling his own number, as Worrilow put it, asking the defensive coordinator for play calls that put him in an unorthodox upright stance in the middle of the line. It was a tactic Salesianum started using in the playoffs.

"If he felt better standing up, let's do it," Worrilow said. "It doesn't have to be so rigid on defense. It's what's going to get them going and let's rock with it."

It was no secret Salesianum would focus on slowing down the run. In Cape Henlopen's first two playoff games, senior Maurki James ran for a combined 346 yards and 7 TDs on 59 carries.

Salesianum's R.J. Johnson (90) swoops in on Cape Henlopen quarterback Jameson Tingle in the fourth quarter of Salesianum's 45-17 win in the DIAA Class 3A championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

"We've been game planning for him," Salesianum defensive end RJ Johnson said. "We knew he was one of the better running backs in the state."

Salesianum held James mostly in check. He got free for a 35-yard run in the first quarter that led to Cape's first touchdown, but the Sals limited his 23 carries to 89 yards.

Committed to stopping the run, Salesianum's safeties played close to the line of scrimmage and their corners pressed the outside receivers for most of the game. The alignment provided opportunities for Cape's freshman QB Jameson Tingle. He threw a sterling 43-yard pass down the seam to Lamar McCoy in the first half, but another Semmel and Urban combined sack kept Cape off the board that drive.

Sallies stuck with their approach and the defensive front delivered routinely in the second half. The Sals finished with five sacks and 16 tackles for a loss as a team. In the decisive third quarter, Cape had -11 yards.

Safety Mitchell Cummings lead the defense with 16 tackles and had 2.5 tackles for a loss. LJ Smith recorded two sacks in addition to the interception return TD. Linebacker Roman Trubiano and defensive end Ahmaad Foster also made stops behind the line of scrimmage.

A simple description for the Salesianum defense would be a 3-3-5 with three safeties, but the Sals rocked and rolled to several different looks throughout the night. They brought four-, five- and six-man pressures.

Worrilow said the underlying principle is to get as many players moving toward the line of scrimmage as possible. As for the linebacker and safety heavy package, he said it was their best option because it put as much athleticism on the field as possible. Players, positions, plays.

"It was my job to make it all fit," he said.

The complexity of the scheme evolved as the season progressed. Each week, Salesianum would add a new look. They brought back old plays throughout the season, but would often add a wrinkle to those plays based on matchups.

Salesianum celebrates its 45-17 win against Cape Henlopen in the DIAA Class 3A state championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

"Every week it was what does the opponent do well and how do we leverage what we do and take that away?" Worrilow said.

When he said yes to Delle Donne, Worrilow, who last played in the NFL for the New York Jets in 2019, was nervous. He spent the previous fall as a volunteer assistant coach for defense and special teams at UD, but he didn't know the high school game. He didn't know how high school athletes would respond to his coaching style. With his bank of college and pro experience, whatever defense he'd run would likely be more intricate than what they had seen before.

What he found over the last few months was a team that could handle all he threw at them and thrive.

"We just trusted everything," Semmel said. "The game plan the coaches put in, we believed it. We're the best team in the state. We believe it and when you believe good things happen."

