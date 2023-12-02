Salesianum soars in second half, sinks Cape Henlopen for DIAA Class 3A football title

Salesianum captains hoist the @DIAA_Delaware Class 3A championship trophy after downing Cape Henlopen 45-17 on Friday night at Delaware Stadium #delhs pic.twitter.com/xzT71Xh1fk — Brad Myers (@BradMyersTNJ) December 2, 2023

NEWARK – All season, Salesianum coach Gene Delle Donne has stressed the importance of winning the second half.

The Sals hit their highest gear in the third quarter Friday night, driving all the way to their first state football championship in 10 years.

Brady McBride passed for two touchdowns, B.J. Alleyne ran for three scores and LJ Smith provided a back-breaking pick six as Sallies pulled away for a 45-17 victory over Cape Henlopen at Delaware Stadium in the title game of the DIAA Class 3A Football Tournament.

Salesianum's B.J. Alleyne scores on a third quarter run as the Sals take charge against Cape Henlopen and turn a close game into a landslide in their 45-17 win in the DIAA Class 3A championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

“Couldn’t be more happy for the kids. They deserve it all,” said Delle Donne, a Salesianum alum who presided over the school’s eighth football title in his first year at the helm. “They bought in from Day One. They worked their tails off. It showed in the third quarter.”

Tied at 10, the Sals hit the go button on the third play of the second half.

McBride fired a deep ball to Benjamin Anton, who caught it in stride and sprinted for a 73-yard touchdown.

LONG ROAD TO TOP Patience and brotherhood serve B.J. Alleyne, Salesianum's star running back

“Perfect ball by Brady,” Anton said. “It was off to the races from there.”

Then the Sallies defense forced Cape into a third-and-20 at its own 2. Smith stepped in front of a pass over the middle and returned it 9 yards for a 24-10 lead.

Salesianum head coach Gene Delle Donne celebrates in the final moments of his team's 45-17 win against Cape Henlopen in the DIAA Class 3A championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

“We were honestly just in base and I was playing my zone and I just happened to be in the spot,” Smith said. “It just happened. I just saw the ball, caught it and ran it in.”

Then the top-seeded Sals (12-1) began relying on Alleyne, and the running back delivered as he has all season.

The senior broke a 24-yard touchdown run down the left side on Sallies’ next possession. Then he scored on a 2-yard direct snap to make it 38-10 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

“He’s the well-oiled machine,” Delle Donne said. “He’s the guy you can lean on. He’s the guy who can break one at any time, which he did.”

Alleyne finished with 20 carries for 176 yards. His final touch was a 57-yard blast up the middle for his third TD.

“My lineman, Andrew Tiberi, he had the green grass in front of him,” Alleyne said. “I was imaging him with the ball in his hand.”

Salesianum celebrates its 45-17 win against Cape Henlopen in the DIAA Class 3A state championship at Delaware Stadium, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Sixth-seeded Cape (9-4) got two passing touchdowns from freshman quarterback Jameson Tingle. But the Vikings couldn’t withstand the Sals’ second-half onslaught.

“We looked worn out. We looked tired,” Cape coach Mike Frederick said. “I’m not sure that I had answers for them.”

Still, the Vikings fought valiantly to the end. Maurki James rushed 23 times for 89 yards for Cape, which reached a football final for the first time since 1984 and was shooting for its first state title since 1979.

“Their legacy is cemented,” Frederick said. “They’re the team that helped us take the next step toward what we want to accomplish someday, which is championships. … I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Cape’s Jukai Payne recovered a fumble on Sallies’ first play from scrimmage to set up the game’s first touchdown. The Vikings buzzed 44 yards in six plays, with James ripping off a 35-yard gain and Tingle throwing a 4-yard scoring pass to James for a 7-0 lead with 5:47 left in the opening quarter.

The Sals’ Nicholas Strusowski broke a 40-yard punt return to midfield, leading to an 11-play, 50-yard touchdown drive. McBride’s 6-yard pass to William Neumann tied it at 7 with 8:35 remaining in the second quarter.

Then the teams traded field goals, with Cape’s Wilson Ingerski hitting from 38 yards and Sallies’ Colin Maradik splitting the posts from 24 yards out to make it 10-10 at halftime.

Then McBride went deep to Anton, Smith scored the defensive touchdown and the Sals’ momentum became unstoppable.

“We scored, and then our defense … I say this every week, but they’ve been doing it all year,” Delle Donne said. “They had the pick six, and I thought that was the game right there.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on X (aka Twitter): @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Salesianum tops Cape Henlopen for first DIAA football title in 10 years