Salesianum back in DIAA football championship game after thwarting Middletown

.@SalesianumFB returning to @DIAA_Delaware football final in first year under @CoachDelleDonne who discusses 24-14 win over @MiddletownFB, clutch TD pass by BJ Alleyne and making title game vs. Cape #delhs pic.twitter.com/CW23MVeOX5 — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) November 25, 2023

Salesianum School benefitted both from who B.J. Alleyne is as well as who he used to be Friday night at Rocco Abessino Stadium.

Alleyne was among several heroic figures as the Sals thwarted determined Middletown 24-14 in a DIAA Class 3A Football Tournament semifinal played before an overflow crowd.

He rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. But it was his 52-yard touchdown pass to William Neuman late in the third quarter that keyed the Sals' win. Alleyne, who played some quarterback last year at Delaware Military Academy, took a pitch from quarterback Ryan Stoehr and threw to Neuman.

"We've been running it since the beginning of the season," said Alleyne, who also had a TD pass against Appoquinimink. "We were just trusting that everybody was gonna do their job. We ran it in practice and it didn't work, I threw it out of bounds, but Billy Neuman told me it'll work in the game."

BJ Alleyne rushes for 115 yards and throws 52yd TD pass on halfback option to key @SalesianumFB win over @MiddletownFB 24-14 in @DIAA_Delaware semis #delhs pic.twitter.com/ZjnKDu6pSd — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) November 25, 2023

Salesianum (11-1) will seek its eighth state football title and first since 2013 in Friday night's Class 3A title clash with Cape Henlopen at Delaware Stadium.

"We've had this day-by-day, week-by-week mentality," said two-way senior lineman Andrew Sellman. "Every time we do that, it puts ourselves in the best position to get to where we want to be. We're finally where we want to be."

Salesianum's B.J. Alleyne works through traffic in the fourth quarter of Salesianum's 24-14 win against Middletown in a DIAA Class 3A state tournament semifinal at Abessinio Stadium, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Middletown (8-4), which had lost to Salesianum here 37-14 on Oct. 27, drove 72 yards to pull within 17-14 on quarterback Austin Troyer's 2-yard keeper. But Nicholas Strusowski's 57-yard kick-off return put Sallies in position to score again on Alleyne's 2-yard run with 7:06 to go.

Interceptions by Jake Zeigler in the end zone and John Casale at midfield then thwarted Middletown's final two possessions. Matthew Copeland had a first-half interception for the Sals.

Salesianum's defensive effort was also keyed by seven sacks. Middletown had drives stopped on downs at the Sallies 25-, 20- and 13-yard lines and also had a field-goal try rejected by a stiff wind.

Salesianum's Hunter Balint (left) and Lukas Ryan rush to celebrate with the student section after the Sals' 24-14 win against Middletown in a DIAA Class 3A state tournament semifinal at Abessinio Stadium, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Troyer passed for 199 yards and Makai Walker rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries for Middletown. The Cavs led 7-0 after Troyer's 12-yard first-quarter TD pass to Ariyon Matthews.

Two-way lineman Andrew Semmell was part of @SalesianumFB defensive effort that netted 7 sacks in 24-14 @DIAA_Delaware semifinal win over @MiddletownFB 24-14 to earn state final berth vs. Cape #delhs pic.twitter.com/6KMlMEXniI — kevin tresolini (@kevintresolini) November 25, 2023

The Sals then took a 10-7 lead into halftime on Colin Maradik's 32-yard field goal and Alleyne's 16-yard TD run that closed a 5-play. 53-yard drive. It featured an 18-yard pass by Stoehr, who replaced starter Brady McBride midway through the second quarter, to the speedy Jasir Gaymon, whose long kick-off return led to the field goal.

"We made some huge stops and got some big turnovers," Sallies first-year coach Gene Delle Donne said. "And the offense picked up first downs when necessary. We pulled a couple tricks out of our back pocket on the toss pass and a reverse. So they stepped up when they needed to."

Have an idea for a compelling local sports story or is there an issue that needs public scrutiny? Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com and our DE Game Day newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Salesianum back in DIAA football final after thwarting Middletown