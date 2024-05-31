Sale's Curry set for injury return against Bath

Tom Curry has been played for Sale Sharks since 2016 [Getty Images]

England flanker Tom Curry could make his first appearance since the World Cup after he was named on Sale Sharks’ bench for their Premiership semi-final away at Bath.

Curry, 25, needed hip surgery, describing the injury as a “car crash”.

He last played against Argentina in the third-place playoff win in October.

But his international teammate Manu Tuilagi may have played his final match for Sale due to injury.

Meanwhile, Bath have made one change the team which beat Northampton in round 18, with Alfie Barbeary set to start at number 8.

Barbeary starts having swapped with Josh Bayliss who drops to the bench.

Tom Curry is among six forwards on the Sharks' bench, with Raffi Quirke and Luke James the only backs selected by Alex Sanderson.

Curry's return comes after he underwent a six-hour operation for arthritic change and tears to the labrum and cartilage.

The two sides meet on Saturday and will face the winner of Northampton Saints v Saracens in the Premiership final.

Bath: Gallagher, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir, Russell, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, du Toit, Roux, Ewels, Hill, Underhill, Barbeary.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Bayliss, Schreuder, Bailey, Reid.

Sale: Carpenter, Roebuck, James, R du Preez, O’Flaherty, Ford, Warr; Rodd, Taylor, Harper, Wiese, Andrews, B Curry (capt), Dugdale, JL du Preez.

Replacements: Creevy, McIntyre, John, Bamber, van Rhyn, Quirke, L James, T Curry.