Sale's Curry added to England training squad

Tom Curry was part of the England squad that finished third at the 2023 Rugby World Cup [PA Media]

Sale Sharks back row Tom Curry is straight back into the England training squad after missing nearly the entire club season to recover from hip surgery undertaken after the Rugby World Cup.

After playing just 34 minutes from the bench in Sale's Premiership semi-final loss to Bath on Saturday, the 25-year-old has joined his twin brother Ben Curry in the 33-player squad.

Newcastle back row Guy Pepper, who is joining Bath next season, is the only player dropped from the previous week.

The squad, which will take part in a four-day camp at Pennyhill Park starting on Tuesday, does not include any players from Northampton or Bath, who play in the Premiership final on Saturday.

They will be available for selection inclusion next week, so competition for places remains high.

However, Saracens fullback Elliot Daly will not tour with England this summer due to the forthcoming birth of his first child.

The official England summer series squad to travel to Japan and New Zealand will be named on Monday, 10 June, two days after the Premiership final.

Steve Borthwick's side will face Eddie Jones' Japan in Tokyo on 22 June, before travelling to New Zealand for Tests against the All Blacks in Dunedin (6 July) and Auckland (13 July).

England training squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Rusi Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Willis (Saracens).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Max Malins (Bristol Bears), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).