Salernitana Defender Ready For Inter Milan Return As Nerazzurri Seek Low-Cost Reinforcement

Inter Milan are considering a move to bring Salernitana defender Lorenzo Pirola back to the club following the Granata’s relegation.

According to FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri still hold regrets at losing the talented defender after sanctioning a loan to Salernitana in 2022 with a €5 million buyout clause, which the Campanian club duly triggered last summer.

Despite suffering relegation, Pirola impressed and featured 27 times in Serie A, leading to Inter setting the groundwork in place to bring him back to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter are keen to bring the average age of their squad down and a homegrown asset would be beneficial, whilst they are also seeking long-term replacements for Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi.

Salernitana are currently focusing on sorting out administrative issues following relegation but it is thought that the drop to Serie B could see Pirola leave for as little as €4m and an exchange of some youth prospects.

Indeed, Inter have already begun discussions with the 22-year-old’s representatives and whilst a new defender isn’t the priority, the opportunity to bring back a talented young player would be welcomed.