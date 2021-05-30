Salem's talented McCloskey follows sisters' lead onto volleyball court

May 30—Maybe it's in the genes.

That's a simple explanation for the season that 6-foot-3 junior Matt McCloskey is enjoying for the Salem volleyball team.

By any indicator, McCloskey shouldn't be so dominant for the Blue Devils. He just picked up the sport as a freshman, didn't play last year because of the pandemic and doesn't play for a team in the offseason.

And yet McCloskey is leading the Blue Devils by a healthy margin in kills, highlighted by a 26-kill performance in a five-set win over Pinkerton. He's developing as a blocker and all-around player and is definitely a key to Salem's 10-3 season.

"He's just a good athlete who is getting better and better the more he plays," said Salem coach John Roemer, whose 2019 team won the state title.

"The more touches he gets, the more he's going to keep improving. He's definitely had a good season for us."

Though McCloskey hasn't played much volleyball, he comes from a volleyball family and has seen plenty. Both of his older sisters, 2017 Central Catholic graduate Nicole and 2019 Salem grad Lauren, were avid volleyball players in high school and exposed him to the sport.

"I'd go to a lot of Lauren's games, mostly because my parents made me, but I started to enjoy watching," said McCloskey. "It started to look like a lot of fun."

And it was Lauren, currently a sophomore who plays college volleyball at Stonehill, who finally persuaded her brother to start playing as a freshman.

"I definitely encouraged him," said Lauren, who was the Salem boys manager when her brother was a freshman. "He was athletic and I thought he could pick it up pretty quickly."

Confirms McClockey: "She (Lauren) said I should try it, that it was fun. After I tried it, I loved it."

McCloskey is particularly enjoying this season after he was part of Salem's difficult 1-11 basketball campaign.

"My main goal for volleyball was just to have a winning season because basketball wasn't that great," he said. "It's been really good so far. I feel like we have a good chance at the (state) championship."

McCloskey was called up to the varsity for Salem's state championship run two years ago and, while he didn't see any significant court time, he felt the excitement of it all and would like to repeat that same feeling this year.

And, if that happens, McCloskey will have played a key role. In addition to his dominance at the net, he feels that he's made significant progress as a passer and he's getting better as a jump server.

Lauren has been able to watch several of her brother's matches and has noticed the elevation in his overall game.

"I'm really proud of how far he's come," said Lauren. "I think he's jumping higher and he knows the sport now. And it's nice to see him having fun and enjoying it."

In fact, McCloskey says that he's enjoying volleyball more all the time and now "likes it equally" with basketball. He's also planning on improving his skills more this summer by playing beach volleyball.

And when he gets a chance, he — as well as coach Roemer — may also want to give a big thank you to Lauren for steering him to the volleyball court.

Passing the (volleyball) torch

Nicole McCloskey — 2017 Central Catholic grad, three-year varsity performer

Lauren McCloskey — 2019 Salem grad and all-around standout, now playing at Stonehill

Matt McCloskey — Junior at Salem leading the team in kills

Matt McCloskey