Salem’s Taylor Davis earns the 38th Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday morning at the Roanoke Country Club, the 38th Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship was given out to a deserving boy or girl from Southwest Virginia who also has an interest in golf.

Salem High School senior Taylor Davis got the surprise in earning the scholarship. It is a 4 year $30,000 scholarship. Davis wants to be a lawyer then a judge. She will be heading to Christopher Newport University to play golf.

Davis has a GPA of 4.414. She is a 4 year starter of the Salem High School golf team.

The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor the memory of Don Holliday. District Sales Manager of Piedmont Airlines. The first Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament took place in June 1987. The Don Holliday Memorial Golf Tournament has grown to one of the top charity events in the state. The foundation has awarded over $550,000 in scholarships. The scholarship is administered by the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame which each year awards the scholarship.

