Salem schools requiring masks indoors

Aug. 6—SALEM — School leaders are calling for all students and staff to wear masks to start the coming 2021-22 school year.

The School Committee will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. to go over health and safety protocols for the fall and with it the reopening of school.

The district released a summary Thursday afternoon exploring the recommendations being made Monday night. The statement starts with a warning: "The Delta variant is much more contagious," wrote Superintendent Steve Zrike. "For every person who gets sick, they are more likely to spread it."

"The goal of this recommendation is to ensure the safe opening of schools in September and to minimize disruption to learning for our students and their families," Zrike wrote. "We remain confident and committed to fully opening school this fall with in-person learning for all students."

To get there, Zrike is recommending all staff and students mask up indoors.

"Due to the level of contagiousness of this variant and the increased possibility for those who are vaccinated to have and spread the virus due to the variant, it is critical to reduce the introduction of small droplets and particles by ensuring all individuals wear masks when inside and on our buses," Zrike wrote. "We saw strong implementation across our schools last year."

Masks would also be required for all family members, visitors and volunteers entering school buildings. Screening for symptoms will continue, and the district still "encourages meetings to take place outdoors," Zrike wrote. Mask breaks will also be in place. Those indoors who are participating in a break "will be at least three feet apart, and mask breaks will last no more than 10 minutes."

The district will continue its weekly surveillance testing for all staff and students. Further, the launch of a "Test to Stay" program at the state level means those who are close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case can "participate in daily rapid testing and stay in school," Zrike wrote. "This is an important step to reduce the disruption if there are positive cases this fall."

Masks won't be required outdoors, however, and all meals will take place outdoors weather permitting. "If meals take place indoors, there will be a minimum of three feet of physical distance between individuals as well as supplemental ventilation in those spaces," Zrike wrote.

"In addition to the above strategies, we continue to emphasize the importance of the vaccine as the most critical strategy to combat the virus," Zrike wrote. "We are working with our partners to make it available to everyone in our community — including by holding another vaccination clinic this Saturday, August 7."

While the School Committee will discuss school policies specifically on Aug. 9, Zrike noted that the city's Board of Health is also meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, to talk city-wide strategy. A forum will also be held to discuss school reopening plans on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Further details weren't immediately clear.

"Last year, when we launched our reopening work, we put forward four core values: wellness, equity, flexibility, and community," Zrike said. "We have watched as our community has come together to put our students first, lived by these values, and demonstrated our ability to adapt as we learn more about the virus."

To read the full letter in English (with Spanish available) and sign up for the Aug. 7 vaccine clinic, visit bit.ly/3Aip4HV.

