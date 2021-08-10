Salem to reinstate mask use as COVID-19 cases rise

Aug. 9—SALEM — Some COVID-19 restrictions are coming back to Salem as the city and region struggle to contain a new surge in infections. The changes will likely include mandatory mask wearing in businesses and city buildings.

The city's Board of Health will meet Tuesday night to discuss "updates on COVID-19, including recent increases in cases, the Delta variant and possible mitigation strategies."

City leaders teased those strategies in an announcement late Monday morning, where they said masks will be required indoors for all businesses in Salem and city government buildings, "subject to approval of the Board of Health on Aug. 10."

The city will also return to its daily COVID-19 updates that include case loads and testing rates and more. It's also drafting a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination or twice-weekly negative testing for all city and school employees.

It's a rapid departure from the recent tourism trends in Salem, where visitors are already pouring into the city after 2020, largely forecasted as a record year, was entirely curtailed by the pandemic. Just last week, the Salem Chamber of Commerce announced its Haunted Happenings parade on Thursday, Oct. 7, using a flipped approach of having stationary floats and a walking crowd of observers for safety under the pandemic.

In 2020, officials pleaded with the public — including one highly televised press conference with Gov. Charlie Baker — not to visit Salem. Officials have expected 2021 to be a heavy year for tourism as a result and aren't expecting to take the same approach.

In the announcement Monday, officials said further actions like reduced capacity in stores or restaurants, early closure times and more 2020-era strategies aren't currently on the table. They also don't expect to launch marketing "intended to deter visitation."

"The primary focus of the city's efforts over the next three months is on resuming high levels of mask usage and expanding vaccination up-take as extensively as possible, especially among frontline workers," the announcement read.

In the announcement, Mayor Kim Driscoll said masks "help reduce transmission, and vaccines help reduce the severity of illness."

"Together, they are a powerful barrier to the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant," Driscoll said. "We strongly urge all of our businesses to join the city and Salem Public Schools in helping to keep Salem safe by requiring their own employees be vaccinated or, if they are not vaccinated, to provide twice-weekly negative COVID tests during the next few months."

The Board of Health's meeting, scheduled Tuesday at 7 p.m., will be conducted remotely through the video teleconference and webinar platform Zoom. For meeting details on how to attend, visit salem.com/calendar.

