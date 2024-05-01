Salem Red Sox drop home series opener/Lynchburg Hillcats game suspended

SALEM/LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Red Sox fall to Myrtle Beach 12-4 Tuesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. The Pelicans jumped out to a 12-0 lead. Same two teams Wednesday at 7:05pm

The Lynchburg Hillcats postponed their April 30th game with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday evening in the fifth inning as rain hit the area.

The game is paused at 5-1 in favor of Kannapolis with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Each team scored a run in the first inning before Kannapolis piled on four more in the third inning to take the lead.

The game will pick up in the fifth inning Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. and the two teams will play the final four innings. Following the conclusion of game one, the teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game can redeem them for tickets to any game this season except for July 4th. Tickets for Wednesday’s games can be purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

